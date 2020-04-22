Armaan Malik Shares Cryptic Post About Throwing Away Phone, Fans Drop Hilarious Comments

Amid coronavirus lockdown where people are finding out unique ways to fight boredom and keep themselves busy, singer Armaan Malik shared a post on Twitter about throwing away his mobile phones. This cryptic post by the singer has left netizens dropping hilarious comments on the post.

Armaan Malik's cryptic post leaves netizens in splits

During the lockdown, people are using their phones as a source of entertainment, but it seems that singe Armaan Malik shows his dislike for the medium. He shared the post on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “wanna just throw my phone away..”

As soon as the Sooraj Dooba Hai singer shared the post, there were fans of the Armaan who got a little worried and started bombarding the comment section with their concern messages, while there were others who shared hilarious replies and asked him the reason behind the step.

wanna just throw my phone away.. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 22, 2020



One of the fans wrote a funny remark and wrote, “It is a Chinese phone? Then you should or if not just sale and donate money in #PMOfIndia #PMCaresFunds.” Another user took a jibe at coronavirus pandemic and expressed her desire of throwing that away from the country. A Third fan of the singer chimed in and asked whether this cryptic post is not a hint about his upcoming song.

Another user had a hilarious say to the post and wrote that instead of throwing such an expensive phone, he asked Armaan to give it to him. One of the users shared a meme that will leave you in splits. He tried to help the singer by sharing a meme where a person is trying to destroy his phone with a bat while his phone is hanging through a rope.

It is Chinese phone ? Then you should or if not just sale and donate money in #PMOfIndia #PMCaresFunds — vivekbhatia (@vivekbhatia2691) April 22, 2020

I just wanna throw this Corona away ugh!! 😶 — A R S H I 💫 (@ArshiAnsari22) April 22, 2020

Hope it's not a hint, coz you're unpredictable. — hildaa. (@AM_hildaa) April 22, 2020

Itna mahanga phone Kon throw Karta Hai prince 😢 — Ruchi Armaalian (@ArmanianRuchi) April 22, 2020

Will this visual help change your mind??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/wEDQwjSctN — ARMAAN's NUTELLA 👑 (@Sunaina224ever) April 22, 2020

abbe mujhe de do

mera hang ho rha hai — Gurleen Randhawa (@No_time4_haters) April 22, 2020

