Armaan Malik Shares A Video Suggesting Ways To Fight Mental Health Issues Amid Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown which has created a great impact on the minds of the people, singer Armaan Malik shared a video on Twitter asking about the mental health of his fans. The Bol Do Na Zara crooner spoke about the tough time that people are undergoing and also how their mental health is getting affected by this lockdown.

Armaan Malik shares a video to combat mental health

The singer who himself is feeling very low these days shared the video on the micro-blogging site and said that " a lot of people are not getting sleep. Secondly, our thoughts are going crazy and our mind is racing without any stop. I am also facing similar situations and have been feeling very low these days."

Guiding the people to come out of the situation, Armaan said, "it better to hear some guided meditation videos online or maybe listen to some peaceful and calm music. I can share some playlists for you all. This is necessary because I am using the same way to keep my self calmed down and also trying to get some sleep." The singer concluded the video by requesting his fans and followers to follow the guidelines and suggestions and he also expressed his hope that probably it may help people in need.

Just wanted to reach out to all those people who might be going through something similar during this #lockdown 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1CV0vwuAJ6 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 25, 2020

'Thanks for the help'

Several fans of the singer thanked him for his concern and also for sharing the video amid such panic-stricken moments. One of the users thanked Armaan and wrote, "THANKS FOR THE HELPPPP!!! IT WAS NEEDED." Another user chimed in and wrote, " Armaan your music is giving me relax in this lockdown I get peace and feel so happy when I listen to your songs thanku."

Sending her love from Indonesia, another user extended her support to the singer and wrote, " Listen! Please do take care of yourself as much as possible, don't let anything affect your mental health (i know it isn't easy but I believe you're strong) we're always there whenever you need us ;) sending much love & more power all the way from Indonesia."

THANKS FOR THE HELPPPP!!! IT WAS NEEDED 🙏🏻❤ — nazAM||HBDKum🎈 (@NazAM__) April 25, 2020

Armaan your music is giving me relax in this lockdown I get peace and feel so happy when I listen to your songs thanku ❤ — Armika❤😘 (@hrishika_AM_24) April 25, 2020

Thankyou for the Suggestion🙏💖It's very needed for me in this tough time🤗



It's ramdan month so we can welcome it with prayer&hopes&Let Almighty help us tide over this tough times🕌👐💖 — Armaals Vanilla😍 (@AffrinStv) April 25, 2020

Listen!

Please do take care of yourself as much as possible, don't let anything affect your mental health (i know it isn't easy but I believe you're strong) we're always be there whenever you need us ;) sending much love & more power all the way from Indonesia ❤️ — hildaa. (@AM_hildaa) April 25, 2020

Your music is always giving peace to my minds🎶👐💖Inshaallah,Everything will get well soon 🙏💕 — Armaals Vanilla😍 (@AffrinStv) April 25, 2020

