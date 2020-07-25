Armaan Malik gets emotional after watching 'Dil Bechara,' says 'It left me so numb'

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik got emotional after watching actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara. The singer recently shared an appreciation post on his Instagram story and confessed that after he watched the film, it just left him "numb" completely. Apart from this, Armaan even asked his fans to make each moment special with their loved ones so that they do not regret the time.

Dil Bechara film left Armaan Malik 'numb'

The singer who recently turned 25, also wrote that the film left him with a thought that one should express their love towards their loved ones by hugging them or in whatever manner they can. The Control crooner at last asked fans to spend as much time they can with their family by laughing with them as nobody knows when that time would come back. Armaan’s previous gesture of postponing the release of his song Zara Thehro for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has won fans' hearts. The song was scheduled to release on July 6, on the same day when Sushant Singh’s Dil Bechara trailer was out.

Read: 'Not The Same Anymore': Armaan Malik On Singing Sushant's Songs After His Demise

Read: Armaan Malik Celebrates Birthday With Loved Ones Amid Lockdown, Says 'had Big Plans'

The singer decided to reschedule the release to honour the late actor. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Armaan reportedly expressed how much he misses Sushant Singh Rajput & how the actor would praise him. During the interaction, Armaan Malik said that the entire country felt the loss of Sushant’s demise. The singer who crooned songs for Sushant’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story said that it was a huge film for him. According to him, it rarely happens that a singer gets to sing almost all the songs from a particular film. He added that the majority of the songs from MS Dhoni like Jab Tak, Kaun Tujhe, and Besabriyaan were sung by him. Armaan Malik expressed how he felt that he was the voice of Sushant in MS Dhoni'. Explaining the importance of the movie in his life, he added that Besabriyan is the song that Armaan began his concert with. He believes that it is a track that yet instils confidence in him and drives him to follow his dreams. The singer further said that performing those songs will never be the same.

Read: Guess These Armaan Malik’s Songs Based On The Leads He Lent His Voice To

Read: Armaan Malik's Massive Net Worth Proves Music Is Undoubtedly His 'Pehla Pyaar'; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.