'Not The Same Anymore': Armaan Malik On Singing Sushant's Songs After His Demise

Singing sensation Armaan Malik’s previous gesture of postponing the release of his song Zara Thehro for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has won fans' hearts. The song was scheduled to release on July 6, on the same day when Sushant Singh’s Dil Bechara trailer was out.

The singer decided to reschedule the release to honour the late actor. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Armaan expressed how much he misses Sushant Singh Rajput & how the actor would praise him.

Armaan Malik recalls meeting Sushant Singh Rajput

During the interaction, Armaan Malik said that the entire country felt the loss of Sushant’s demise. The singer who crooned songs for Sushant’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story said that it was a huge film for him. According to him, it rarely happens that a singer gets to sing almost all the songs from a particular film. He added that majority of the songs from MS Dhoni like Jab Tak, Kaun Tujhe, and Besabriyaan were sung by him.

Beginning concerts with Sushant's song: Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik expressed how he felt that he was the voice of Sushant in 'MS Dhoni'. Explaining the importance of the movie in his life, he added that Besabriyan is the song that Armaan began his concert with. He believes that it is a track that yet instils confidence in him and drives him to follow his dreams. The singer further said that performing those songs will never be the same.

The singer expressed that when he tries to perform those songs, he cannot bring himself to sing normally. Halfway through the song, the singer tends to forget the lyrics or just feels like ending his performance. He wished that probably during the shooting of the movie he could have gotten the opportunity to meet the actor. But both of them were busy in their own world. Armaan said he had barely met Sushant except for MS Dhoni’s premiere and success party.

Armaan Malik while concluding the interview said throughout the process of the shooting, he wished he could have hung out with him in the studio. He explained that his father told him back in the days, actors, music composers and singers would jam together in the studio & that’s how songs would come to life. In the same way, he wished that he would have spent some time with him.

