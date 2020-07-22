Armaan Malik Celebrates Birthday With Loved Ones Amid Lockdown, Says 'had Big Plans'

Birthday celebrations amid lockdown can be super boring where one does not get to catch up with friends and celebrate it with a party. As one of the talented singers Armaan Malik turned a year older on July 22, he expressed his sadness of celebrating the special day amid lockdown. Armaan also mentioned that he is happy to at least celebrate it with his family and loved ones at home.

Armaan Malik is disheartened as birthday falls amid lockdown

The Besabriyan singer shared a picture of the celebrations at home where he can be seen sitting with two cakes in front of him. Apart from this, his house seems to be decked up with balloons. While captioning the post, the singer who turned 25, wrote that he had great plans for his birthday and had never thought that his birthday would fall during the lockdown. Armaan also mentioned that he thought that the virus spread could ease down at bit by July, but he was disheartened to see the scenario. At last, he thanked all his fans and admirers for sending him love and wishes across on the special day.

Never thought I’d be having my birthday in lockdown, I had big plans for turning 25 and thought things would ease out by July but of course we all know how that went 🙄 Nevertheless, extremely grateful to be with my loved ones today and for all the love I get from you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z8CCmxOHi2 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 22, 2020

Scores of his fans were quick enough to extend their birthday wishes to the singer and tried to cheer him up with their adorable gestures in the comment section. One of the users baked a cake on the singer’s birthday and shared the picture in the comment section. While wishing Armaan, the fans wrote that though the year is full of ups and downs, however, there are lots of more things that he can be grateful for. Another user did something similar and baked a cake on the occasion. Sharing the picture, the user mentioned that he baked the cake just to show the value of the singer in the hearts of his fans. A third user thanked the singer for being that bright light and ray of hope in the heart of his fans through his songs. A fourth user chimed in and shared a collage of childhood pictures of the singer and called him an inspiration for many.

Welcome to 25 sweetheart! 2020 has certainly been a topsy-turvy year, but there's still alot to be grateful for. I hope this day marks the current situation to go back to the norm we have grown up accustomed to. May all your wishes come true! #HappyBirthdayArmaanMalik. 🎂❤💜 pic.twitter.com/jLWkujRHv1 — 𝕬𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖆𝖓𝖘 𝕹𝖚𝖙𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆❤𝖅𝖆𝖗𝖆𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖍𝖗𝖔 (@Sunaina224ever) July 22, 2020

Today I made a cake for the first time. I don't know how it went. I hope it's good. I hope you like it. I pray to god to keep you well all the time and let me know how i felt about the gift happy birthday armaan love you 🎂🎂🎂🎂😘😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/EVfucMjEks — Mariam Faria (@MariamFaria3) July 22, 2020

Happy 25th birthdayyy to you prince.!🎈 Thank you for being such a bright light & source of happiness for us. We're forever grateful for your beautiful existence. May god bless you with all the joy, happiness & love of this Universe.💕#HappyBirthdayArmaanMalik — HBD ARMAAN🎈ツ (@priyankaArm22) July 22, 2020

Wishing my idol my soul my love my inspiration a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ArmaanMalik22 🎂 May ur birthday and ur life be as wonderful as you are !May god will give you whatever you ask whatever you want.Enjoy this day have a colorful nd beautiful day @ArmaanMalik22 love from Hyd❤️ pic.twitter.com/kpyLqYMLmr — hema.b (@hemabasvoju) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, the singer sometime back along with Tulsi Kumar finally released their much-anticipated song, Zara Thehro. Armaan Malik’s new song, Zara Thehro is a conversation between two lovers conveying the emotions in his heart. The song is sung by Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar from their homes. The music is composed by Armaan Malik’s brother Amaal. Further, the heartwarming lyrics of Zara Thehro have been penned by Rashmi Virag. Ever since it was dropped on the internet, the song has been garnering high praise from fans.

