Armaan Malik Is 'taking Some Time Off' Twitter, Says 'might Not Be Very Active Here'

Singer Armaan Malik who is often seen interacting with his fans and posting messages on social media took to Twitter and informed about taking a break from the micro-blogging site. In a post, the singer wrote, “might not be very active here.. taking some time off.” The post by the singer received thunderous reviews from the fans who asked him the reason behind taking a break from social media.

Armaan Malik takes a break from Twitter

The users commented below the post and asked the singer to take care and rest if he is not feeling well, while the other called out the negativity on social media these days that has lead to several p-people opting out of it. One of the users wrote, “Is everything good? Take care love and come back soon.” Another user wrote, “hope all is well.” A third user commented, “Take care. Will miss u so much.”

might not be very active here.. taking some time off. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 18, 2021

This is not the first time that the singer has announced a temporary break from social media. Earlier, in December last year, Armaan had shared the news of his break. He then took to Twitter and wrote, “Going off social media for a bit. love you guys a lot, speak soon.” In a separate tweet, the singer hinted at a surprise for fans in the new year 2021. He wrote: “I cannot wait to show you all the stuff I have in store for y’all in 2021.”The singer had wished the year is with no sadness, pain, and bad news.

“I just hope and pray 2021 is truly a HAPPY new year. I don’t think our little hearts can take any more sadness, pain, and bad news,” tweeted Armaan Malik indicating the loss of lives caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 across the globe.

Armaan Malik also how the world has changed amid the new normal. He tweeted, “Things ain’t gonna be the same ever. We have changed, our lives have changed and we need to accept it and move forward.”

Armaan’s latest song Veham has garnered more than 11 million views became the chartbusters while trending on No 1 on YouTube. The song has been penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Manan Bhardwaj while the video features Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik.

