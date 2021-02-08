Tara Sutaria Reunites With Childhood Buddy Armaan Malik, See What Sister Pia Sutaria Said

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria reunited with acclaimed singer and childhood friend Armaan Malik on Sunday, February 7. The stars appeared to be in a jovial mood as they posed for a selfie together. However, Tara’s twin sister Pia Sutaria had something to complain about. Here’s everything that you need to know about it.

Tara Sutaria reunites with Armaan Malik

In the picture shared by the actor, both Armaan and Tara are shelling out fashion goals by donning smart casuals. While The Student of The year 2 actor opted for a striped ensemble, on the other hand, the Pehla Pyaar singer wore a dyed one. In the first picture, the duo shares a bright smile as they posed for the camera. However, in another photo, the duo playfully makes a funny face for the selfie which has made many burst out in laughter. While sharing the photographs, Tara wrote, “ReunitedðŸ¤ @amaal_mallik @piasutaria missed you”. Check out the post below:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Tara’s twin sister Pia expressed her disappointment for missing the chance of relishing time with childhood friends. In the comment section, she complained, how the reunion took place during the week she had to stay away from the city. However, while doing so, she also ordered both the star to make the reunion happen again, once she is back in the city. After reading her sister’s comment, Tara was quick to reply on it. She assured her sibling that she is ‘making a plan’. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

On the professional front, Tara was last seen in Milap Zaveri directed romantic-action flick Marjaavaan. She is now gearing up for the release of upcoming film Tadap. Helmed by Milan Luthria, this forthcoming romantic action film features debutant Ahan Shetty in the lead role alongside Tara. Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. Apart from Tadap, Tara has been also reportedly recruited for the female lead in Ek Villain 2. Although, the actor hasn’t spoken about it officially but fans are curious to know the details of the project.

