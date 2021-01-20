Armaan Malik Calls Himself A 'deleter' As He Likes Staying Away From 'toxic Things'

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, to reveal that he is a ‘deleter’. In the tweet the singer spilt the beans on how he does not like toxic and negative people are tries to stay away from them. On seeing this tweet, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the tweet as they went on to laud the actor for his decisions.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Armaan Malik went on to reveal a few details about his. He wrote, “I’m a delete”. He added, “I delete faulty tweets, negative people and toxic energies from my life”. Take a look at the tweet below.

I’m a deleter. I delete faulty tweets, negative people and toxic energies from my life 🙃✌🏻 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 20, 2021

As soon as the singer shared the tweet online, fans went on to laud Armaan and went on to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive likes, comments and retweets from netizens. Some of the users revealed that it is the best way to stay away from negativity, while some also said that they too follow the same rule. One of the users wrote, “N I guess thats how one should be”. While the other one wrote, “And that makes you a positive person”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Good everybody should do this🙃@ArmaanMalik22 — Fayza Nusrat (@fayzanusrat22) January 20, 2021

And that makes you a positive person❤️ — Panchhi Armaanian!!❤️ (@Panchhi_am) January 20, 2021

AS YOU SHOULD!! — ❤Hexa❤ ; No Diggity & Crush🔥❤ (@Kpopforlyf2) January 20, 2021

Bro you are everyone's happiness — ViVu TyAgi 💕💕 (@VivekTy90191309) January 20, 2021

Apart from this, the actor goes on to share several pictures, stories and videos on his social media handle. Recently, Armaan Malik shared some stunning pics of him on Instagram that fans could not stop gushing about. In the pic, the singer can be seen in a pair of aqua blue coloured pants, a blazer and a cool white t-shirt with black stripes. He completed the look with a snazzy pendant that goes perfectly with his cool attire.

In the caption, he stated how he was feeling hot and asked Alexa to play ‘feeling hot hot’. Armaan Malik's sun-kissed photo melted his fans' hearts and left them drooling over his this pic. Many of his fans took to Instagram to share their love for the singer in his latest clicks, and how he was killing it. Take a look at the post below.

