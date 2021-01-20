Armaan Malik Shows What Happens When He Is Left Alone In Hotel Room, See Pictures Here

Armaan Malik is quite active on Instagram and Twitter and keeps his fans and followers entertained with his antics and posts. His Instagram is full of glimpses from photoshoots as well as pictures of family, his pet, and him doing what he does best - singing. Read on to know about his latest goofy Instagram post where he tells his fans and followers about how he passes time in a hotel room.

Armaan Malik's Instagram post

Main Rahoon ya Na Rahoon singer Armaan Malik has a huge fan following on social media and recently shared a series of pictures of himself in a hotel room. Malik showed his fans and followers how he spends time when he is alone in a hotel room. The Sau Aasman singer posted four pictures, where in the first two images, he posed with a neutral expression but in the last two photos, he brought his goofy side out. He could be seen wearing a camouflage-patterned hoodie and paired it up with a pair of black joggers. He captioned his post, "leave me alone in a hotel room and this is what happens ðŸ˜œðŸ“¸" The pictures were clicked in Pune, as he mentioned in the post, which you can see here.

Fan reactions on Armaan Malik's Instagram post

Armaan has close to 9.2 million followers on the social networking site and his latest series of pictures garnered around 70k likes within less than an hour of posting. His fans and followers bombarded the comments section with praises for the singer. While one comment read, "How have you clicked the last pic so perfect on your own...bravo ðŸ‘ ðŸ‘", another follower wrote, "This post is a whole mood". You can see some of the comments on his post here.

Recently, Armaan Malik shared some gorgeous pictures of himself on Instagram that fans could not stop gushing about. In the post, the singer can be seen in a pair of light blue-coloured pants, a blazer of the same shade, and a white t-shirt with black stripes. He completed the look with a pendant that goes perfectly with his cool attire. His caption read, "Alexa play: feeling hot hot hot ðŸ¥µðŸ’¦" Take a look at the post below.

Image Credits: Armaan Malik Official Instagram Account

