Armaan Malik Shares Photo Of 'The Voice', Netizens Demand More Of Him On The Show

Singer Armaan Malik recently shared a photo on Instagram. He gained a lot of appreciation from listeners for his song Main Hoon Hero Tera. After that there was no stopping him, every song he sang hits the chartbusters. In 2015, he was awarded the Filmfare R.D Burman Award for New Music Talent.

The Voice is an Indian Reality TV show that received a lot of positive reviews from the audience and the critics for its amazing judge panel. Marvelous singers like Shaan, A.R Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Adnan Sami, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Himesh Reshammiya have been a part of this show's jury panel. Armaan Malik was also a part of the judging panel in the third season of The Voice in 2019. Rasika Borkar was even a runner-up from Armaan's team.

Armaan Malik shares his experience of being a judge in one of The Voice Seasons

Armaan Malik shared a photo today on his Instagram. He shared that it has been two years since he first became a judge in one of The Voice seasons. Fans are delighted to see this photo and are already demanding more of this role. Armaan Malik captioned the photo saying " It’s been 2 years to #TheVoice! Being the youngest judge in Indian television history is something I something I still cannot wrap my head around. Wow, time really does fly " Check out the picture below:

Fans swamped Armaan's Instagram and showered the post with their love. The post has already gathered more than 40K likes within a few minutes. Some of the fans mentioned that they miss her coaching in the show, while the rest demanded more from him of being a judge in the show. See the reactions of fans and followers below:

Armaan Malik's songs

Armaan Malik's songs have amassed a huge fan base. Armaan Malik lent his voice to the majority of songs of Hate Story 3. The music was created by his brother Amaal Malik. Songs like Tumhe Apna Banane Ka and Wajah Tum Ho were a huge hit among the audience. One of his single under the composition of his brother, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon was one of the biggest hit singles of Bollywood in recent times. He has also sung some international English songs like Next to Me and How Many and has received heavy praise from the audience for his work

Image Credits - @armaanmalik Instagram

