Armaan Malik Launches New English Single 'Control'; Fans Call It 'new Addiction'

Armaan Malik has finally released his song Control on March 20, 2020. This song is his first English single in collaboration with Arista Records. The singer created much anticipation among his fans by sharing glimpses of the song on his social media. This English single Control by Armaan Malik is directed by Bobby Hanaford. The track gives out a dark, trippy, and sensuous appeal. Here's how Armaan Malik's fans reacted after listening to the song.

Fan reaction to song Control

Well what a treat to hear @ArmaanMalik22 go international with #Control 👏🏻

Hope to play it on @LycaRadio1458 🇬🇧 today as my BRANDNEW track 🎶 #ArmaanMalik pic.twitter.com/dvVwAia0fA — RUBY RAZA 🎧 (@rubyraza) March 20, 2020

@ArmaanMalik22 @AmaalMallik you see how our parents use your music to wake us up whenever they want 😩😩😂😂😂

.@ArmaanMalik22 #Control is lit... We are exactly under your control the same way you were under the #control 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q6JqXamiQC — CONTROL (sorry I Can't) (@_aarushi_25) March 20, 2020

Congratulations @ArmaanMalik22 #control what a track u made us speechless and u r looking hot I'm the music video #ControlByArmaanmalik 🙂🙂🤗🤗 — armaan ki sana(#control) i m under your control (@SanaKha61266431) March 20, 2020

By @ArmaanMalik22 you cross Barries for dream which dreamed when you r too young & achieve at this young age control is trending everywhere ...we all r proud off u big day lol...#ControlByArmaanMalik — armaan ki sana(#control) i m under your control (@SanaKha61266431) March 20, 2020

One side is #Control and other side is #AeHumnava ! ❤️😩



THE PRINCE IS RULING ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/mPdDK2DzeW — aarushi // control (@Aarushi_jain004) March 20, 2020

