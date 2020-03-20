The Debate
Armaan Malik Launches New English Single 'Control'; Fans Call It 'new Addiction'

Bollywood News

Armaan Malik has released his first English single titled Control. As soon as the track hit the internet, his fans in huge numbers have started pouring in love.

armaan malik

Armaan Malik has finally released his song Control on March 20, 2020. This song is his first English single in collaboration with Arista Records. The singer created much anticipation among his fans by sharing glimpses of the song on his social media. This English single Control by Armaan Malik is directed by Bobby Hanaford. The track gives out a dark, trippy, and sensuous appeal. Here's how Armaan Malik's fans reacted after listening to the song.

Fan reaction to song Control

 

