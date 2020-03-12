You Will Know Everything Sooner Than Later, Says Armaan Malik After Deleting Insta Posts

Bollywood's renowned singer Armaan Malik took to his Instagram on Tuesday midnight and shared a cryptic post that states ‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’ on a black screen. He deleted all his previously shared pictures and videos, leaving fans pondering as to what happened to him suddenly. While fans in huge numbers cascaded to share a concern, Armaan Malik on Wednesday night as well as Thursday morning shared updates about his whereabouts on Twitter.

Check out Armaan Malik’s latest tweet

Armaan Malik on Wednesday night took to his Twitter and said, ‘Time reveals everything, don’t worry’. His post is flooded with fans consoling him and asking the singer about his health. And now, once again on Thursday morning, Armaan Malik took to his Twitter and expressed, ‘There’s more harm in assuming and letting your mind jump to conclusions than knowing the actual truth. Hang in there and you will know everything sooner than later’.

There’s more harm in assuming and letting your mind jump to conclusions, than knowing the actual truth. Hang in there and you will know everything sooner than later. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 12, 2020

Time reveals everything, don’t worry. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 11, 2020

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Armaan Malik has shared something like this. Even before, Malik’s reply to Justin Beiber’s post on isolation and feeling disconnected had hinted fans about his situation. Check out his tweet.

Just realised that it’s not only me, it’s you and everybody else around us and we all go through some intense stuff on a daily basis which we don’t talk about. Let’s all be strong together 🙌🏼 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 26, 2019

Fans react to Armaan Malik's tweet

Armaan , we all TRUST you more than US

We believe this major change is definitely happening for something good



Love you ♥️ — APARUPA ♥️ (@AM_Aparupa) March 12, 2020

Geez, my third tweet went! Just know that I love you and you always will have my support! Bless you ❤️🙏❤️ dear @ArmaanMalik22 — SATTI CHEEMA 💖 (@Satvind30487005) March 12, 2020

You left me worried already dude! But this tweet makes everything better. Best wishes for you. Sending you much love from each of us ❤️



I believe my idol is beyond the best. — hildaa. (@AM_hildaa) March 11, 2020

