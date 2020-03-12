The Debate
You Will Know Everything Sooner Than Later, Says Armaan Malik After Deleting Insta Posts

Bollywood News

Armaan Malik shocked fans as he deleted his Instagram feed and said ‘I can't take it anymore’. Here’s his recent Twitter update that has sent fans in a tizzy

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Armaan Malik

Bollywood's renowned singer Armaan Malik took to his Instagram on Tuesday midnight and shared a cryptic post that states ‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’ on a black screen. He deleted all his previously shared pictures and videos, leaving fans pondering as to what happened to him suddenly. While fans in huge numbers cascaded to share a concern, Armaan Malik on Wednesday night as well as Thursday morning shared updates about his whereabouts on Twitter.

Check out Armaan Malik’s latest tweet

Armaan Malik on Wednesday night took to his Twitter and said, ‘Time reveals everything, don’t worry’. His post is flooded with fans consoling him and asking the singer about his health. And now, once again on Thursday morning, Armaan Malik took to his Twitter and expressed, ‘There’s more harm in assuming and letting your mind jump to conclusions than knowing the actual truth. Hang in there and you will know everything sooner than later’. 

Armaan Malik DELETES Posts On Instagram; What Happened To Armaan Malik?

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Armaan Malik has shared something like this. Even before, Malik’s reply to Justin Beiber’s post on isolation and feeling disconnected had hinted fans about his situation. Check out his tweet.

Armaan Malik's top rated songs that compelled audience to listen them on loop

Armaan Malik best songs: A compilation of some of his most beautiful numbers

Fans react to Armaan Malik's tweet

 Armaan Malik's dream to meet former Indian captain MS Dhoni finally comes true

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
