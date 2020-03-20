Armaan Malik’s New English Single 'Control' Will Intoxicate You With Its Catchy Vibe

After keeping fans waiting for around a week, Armaan Malik has finally released his first English single titled Control. Armaan Malik collaborated with Arista Records for his first english single. The singer kept sharing glimpses as well as the lyrics of the track on his social media handle. Now that Armaan Malik's English single Control is finally out, one can say that the track will surely strike a chord with the listeners.

Armaan Malik's Control has been directed by Bonny Hanaford

Armaan Malik's track is catchy and its lyrics engaging. Armaan Malik's English single Control is directed by Bobby Hanaford. The track gives out a dark, trippy, and sensuous appeal.

Control will strike a favourable chord with the listeners

Armaan Malik has completely nailed it with his first English single and Control will inevitably find a spot on the playlist of all the music lovers.Armaan Malik had earlier revealed to an online portal that to sing and release an English single has been a dream. He also added that he is lucky to have gotten an opportunity to collaborate with Arista Records.

Earlier, the Sau Asmaan singer had created a stir on social media after he shared a cryptic post that stated ‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’ on a black screen. The singer went on to delete all his previously updated pictures and videos which left fans puzzled as to what happened to him suddenly. Armaan Malik's social media blackout had created a huge storm on the internet. However, the fans breath a sigh of relief after they found out that it was a part of Armaan Malik hinting his fans towards his upcoming English single.

