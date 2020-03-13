Armaan Malik Reveals The Secret Behind His Social Media 'blackout'; Read

Bollywood's renowned singer Armaan Malik, this week, took to this Instagram and shared a cryptic post that states ‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’ on a black screen. He deleted all his previously updated pictures and videos, leaving fans puzzled as to what happened to him suddenly. Armaan Malik's social media blackout had stormed the internet. And now, the singing sensation has finally broken the big news. Read on.

Armaan Malik signs with Arista Records for first English single

Singer-songwriter Armaan took to his Twitter to announce the big news of signing with Arista Records to release his first official English-language single ‘Control’. He also shared that the track will be out on March 20.

In another tweet posted by him this morning, the Main Hoon Hero Tera singer expressed his gratefulness and nervousness both. Fans in huge numbers have sent buckets full of praises for Armaan Malik.

I’ve waited for this day for as long as I can remember. 16 year old Armaan would be losing it with excitement right now. Can’t wait to begin my new musical journey with the @AristaRecords family and @DavidMassey123! Thank you for this @billboard!#Control out on 20th March 🚀 pic.twitter.com/33FqXVJFaX — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 12, 2020

Content. Grateful. Excited. Nervous. It’s been a life-changing day for me. Patience really does give you the best fruits. Thank you God, for making my dreams come true 🙏🏻🌎🇮🇳❤️ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 12, 2020

Fans react to Armaan Malik's announcement

