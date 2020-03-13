The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Armaan Malik Reveals The Secret Behind His Social Media 'blackout'; Read

Bollywood News

Armaan Malik shocked fans as he deleted his Instagram feed and said ‘I can't take it anymore’. And now, here's the big news broken by Malik on Twitter. Read

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Armaan Malik

Bollywood's renowned singer Armaan Malik, this week, took to this Instagram and shared a cryptic post that states ‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’ on a black screen. He deleted all his previously updated pictures and videos, leaving fans puzzled as to what happened to him suddenly. Armaan Malik's social media blackout had stormed the internet. And now, the singing sensation has finally broken the big news. Read on. 

Armaan Malik signs with Arista Records for first English single

Singer-songwriter Armaan took to his Twitter to announce the big news of signing with Arista Records to release his first official English-language single ‘Control’. He also shared that the track will be out on March 20.

In another tweet posted by him this morning, the Main Hoon Hero Tera singer expressed his gratefulness and nervousness both. Fans in huge numbers have sent buckets full of praises for Armaan Malik. 

Also Read | You Will Know Everything Sooner Than Later, Says Armaan Malik After Deleting Insta Posts

Also Read | Armaan Malik DELETES Posts On Instagram; What Happened To Armaan Malik?

Fans react to Armaan Malik's announcement

 

Also Read | Armaan Malik's top-rated songs that compelled audience to listen them on loop

Also Read | Armaan Malik Best Songs: A Compilation Of Some Of His Most Beautiful Numbers

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
REPUBLIC ACCESSES FORENSIC REPORT
Kapil Sibal
CONGRESS FLIPS STANCE ON CAA
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Mumbai Central
MUMBAI CENTRAL TO BE RENAMED?
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Air India
AIR INDIA CANCELS FLIGHTS