Armaan Malik's Birthday: From Being Child Artist To Judge, Check Out 10 Facts About Singer

Singer Armaan Malik turns a year older today, July 22. Armaan has given the industry a slew of hit songs. Some of his striking numbers like Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Jab Tak, Sau Aasmaan, among others have hit the bullseye. On Armaan Malik's birthday, here are ten facts about him fans may not know.

Armaan Malik commenced his music career as a child artist by singing the song, Mere Buddy from the film Bhootnath, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Juhi Chawla among others.

Armaan Malik is a part of the show, Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir. He plays the role of Zafar in it. Interestingly, Also Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir also stars Tara Sutaria, Namit Shah, Shruti Seth among others.

In 2006, Armaan Malik participated in the show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and was also a finalist. After which, he lent his voice for a few songs in Bollywood.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's super hit song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which recently emerged as the most viewed Telugu video song on the video-sharing platform, is voiced by Armaan Malik. In less than five months of its release, the number surpassed 281 million views.

This year, Armaan Malik became the first Indian to be featured on the Spotify Times Square billboard New York City for his English debut, Control. The song also charted as the number 1 track on iTunes in India.

Armaan Malik forayed into the global music circuit with music executive David Massey and signed his debut single, Control with Arista Records (Sony Music Global) this year. Control has hit 26M views online.

Armaan is a recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke Award and has also bagged the Filmfare R. D. Burman Award too.

One of Armaan Malik's facts is that he is the youngest Bollywood playback singer to perform live at London's Wembley Theatre.

Armaan Malik's trivia which is unnoticed is that he has been a judge on the show, The Voice.

Armaan Malik released his first solo album at the age of 18. He has an elder brother Amaal Mallik, who is also into the singing profession.

Armaan Malik is born to music composer Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik. Daboo Malik is the brother of Anu Malik.

