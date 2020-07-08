Who Is Mehreen Pirzada From Armaan Malik’s Latest Song 'Zara Thehro'? Read Details

Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar have finally released their much-anticipated song, Zara Thehro earlier today. The song was previously pushed ahead as Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara’s makers wanted to release the trailer. However, ever since the song has dropped, the internet has been wondering about Mehreen Pirzada who has featured in the video. Here is a full description of who she is and much more.

Who is Mehreen Pirzada from Armaan Malik’s Zara Thehro?

Mehreen Pirzada is a familiar face in the South Indian film industry. She has majorly acted in several Telugu films. She made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Hanu Raghavapudi-directed Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. She even received several praises and awards for the film which also starred Nani in the lead role.

Mehreen Pirzada then went on to make her debut into Bollywood too. She played a small role in Anushka Sharma starrer Phillauri. The same year, Mehreen Pirzada made her debut in the Tamil film industry too. She starred in Nenjil Thunivirundhal alongside Sundeep Kishan and Vikranth. The film was dubbed in Hindi and released as C/o Surya in 2018.

She has also made her mark in the Punjabi film industry with her debut film, DSP Dev. She starred alongside Dev Kharoud and Manav Vij in lead roles. Mehreen Pirzada was last seen in Ramana Teja’s directorial debut Aswathama earlier this year.

The actor is quite popular on social media too. She has a following of approximately 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Even during the lockdown period, she has been sharing regular updates with her fans through her various social media handles.

Take a look at some pictures of Mehreen Pirzada here:

Armaan Malik’s new song, Zara Thehro is a conversation between two lovers conveying the emotions in his heart. The song is sung by Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar from their homes. The music is composed by Armaan Malik’s brother Amaal. Further, the heartwarming lyrics of Zara Thehro have been penned by Rashmi Virag. Ever since it was dropped on the internet, the song has been garnering high praise from fans.

