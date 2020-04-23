'Act Of Cowardice': Gujarat CM Rupani Shames Congress Over Attack On Arnab Goswami

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday condemned the physical attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami on Wednesday night while they were on their way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at about quarter-past-midnight. Slamming the Congress, Rupani called it an act of cowardice and called the party's old tradition.

Speaking on the attack Rupani said, "Attack by goons of Youth Congress on Arnab Goswami is like an act of cowardice. I highly condemn the attack. People can keep their views in a democracy. Sonia Ji should reply and answer questions put up by Arnab rather than attacking him. I hope, Maharashtra govt will take strict action on this. This is an old tradition by congress. The whole country should oppose this."

Arnab and Samyabrata attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata Ray were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache who is an undersigned in the complaint that they had been sent by party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered several hours after the complaint was filed. It has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Mumbai. The charges are severely watered down.

