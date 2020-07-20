10 Statements Of Kangana Ranaut That Broke The Net: From Sushant's Death To 'Movie Mafia'

Kangana Ranaut recently spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview. During her interview, the actor made some serious revelations about big production houses and people in the Bollywood industry. She talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and also commented on nepotism debate in Bollywood. Her statements are going viral on the internet. Here are 10 Kangana Ranaut’s statements from her exclusive interview that broke the internet.

Also Read | Karan Johar's 'leave Bollywood' Video Surfaces After Kangana Ranaut Mentions It To Arnab

10 Statements on Arnab interviews Kangana Ranaut that broke the internet

Kangana Ranaut slams Alia Bhatt for a game involving Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana bashed Alia Bhatt for choosing to kill Sushant Singh Rajput in one of the games on a chat show. Kangana alleged, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he(Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Slams Alia Bhatt On 'game' Involving Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut reveals she was threatened by Aditya Chopra

During the interview, Kangana revealed that Aditya Chopra had threatened her for refusing the movie Sultan. Kangana said, “The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying 'Kangana said No to Sultan'. And then he messaged me, 'How dare you?! You say No to me'. And then he told me, 'You are finished'"

Also Read | Full Interview: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Kangana Ranaut asks, 'why THESE four people are not being summoned?'

In the interview with Republic, Kangana said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Also Read | Subramanian Swamy Praises Kangana Ranaut After Interview With Arnab; Offers Legal Help

Kangana says she will return ‘Padma Shri’ if she cannot prove her claims in Sushant Singh’s case

Talking about returning her ‘Padma Shri’, Kangana Ranaut said, “They summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri."

Kangana called out production house that put restrictions on Sushant

Kangana Ranaut called out Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj films and said, “Aditya Chopra has a talent agency that had hired Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput as newcomers... Bhansali in his statement to cops clearly said that he was chasing Sushant for 5 years. But the contract he (Sushant) had with Yash Raj Films was so 'EVIL', you can't do anything without their permission or consulting them. Bagging a Bhansali film purely on talent, who wouldn't like that?... YRF didn't launch him, he got his first film purely on the basis of talent. YRF "hired" him to look after his career"

Kangana Ranaut questions Mahesh Bhatt’s role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

Kangana Ranaut raised questions about Mahesh Bhatt’s involvement in Sushant’s life. " Sushant's girlfriend at the time Rhea in her statement mentioned Mahesh Bhatt. How is he related? Bhatt's first AD has written how Bhatt used to counsel him. Who was Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant's life?”

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Suicide Gang’

By claiming that Mahesh Bhatt is Javed Akhtar's dear friend, Kangana questioned the authority with which they can intimidate any person with such subtle threats. She called them the “suicide gang” as even Mahesh Bhatt had announced Kangana’s fate years ago when she did not agree to his conditions. She said, "Akhtar called me to his house and said clearly, 'If you don't apologise to Hrithik Roshan, you will have to commit suicide. They will put you in jail, they have found evidence.' I asked him, 'What evidence? What have I done?'. To this, Javed Akhtar said, "Tere mooh kaala ho jaayega, tu jaayegi kaha?" Javed Akhtar has enough political connections to get away with pretty much anything in Mumbai. And, Mahesh Bhatt is his best friend."

Kangana revealed only Sushant supported her when she spoke about nepotism debate in Bollywood

“You know why I feel so responsible for this whole thing, because when I spoke about nepotism, only one person supported me, Sushant. And after that, they went for him. No outsider supported me, they went licking their feet and they got awards, the whole system, be it, insider or outsider, went against me,” Kangana said.

Kangana Ranaut wanted to ‘Shave Head Off & Disappear’

"Someone like me who's got 3 National Awards and a Padma Shri only on the basis of acting would never make it to Karan Johar's good actor list, Sushant also never made it to his list. 18 brands dropped me within 2 months. Where are my options? Maybe I didn't have the thought of killing myself but definitely shaving my head off and disappearing. My relatives didn't let their children meet me because you turned me into a nymphomaniac. Called me so many things in public. As a girl, having a marriage and a child is no more an option for me. They turned Sushant also into a rapist. How will he go back to Bihar? Small cities don't value money, they value respect," Kangana explained the points that triggered negative thoughts at one point.

Kangana Ranaut calls Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker B grade actresses

During her interview, Kangana Ranaut questioned Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu. Kangana said, “If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Promo Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram, Swara Bhasker Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram, Taapsee Pannu Instagram, instacelebrities26 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.