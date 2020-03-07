WATCH: Arpita Khan Shares Video Of Salman Khan Kissing Niece Ayat Sharma

Arpita Khan Sharma has shared undoubtedly the cutest video that you will see on the internet today. Arpita gave birth to her second child, daughter Ayat Sharma on her brother Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's birthday last year. In the video, Salman can be seen adorably playing with baby Ayat as he puckers his lips to plant kisses on the toddler's face.

Watch the video here:

Read | Arpita Khan Sharma shares the cutest picture of son Ahil with daughter Ayat

Arpita even gave a cute caption to the video as she said "We love you Mamu" and tagged her elder brother in it. Salman Khan has always doted on the many kids in his family and is known to be especially good with children. Infact, Salman Khan had addressed the media on the occasion of his 54th birthday last year and expressed his joy on becoming a mama (maternal uncle) for the second time.

Read | Aayush Sharma: 'It was a conscious decision to welcome Ayat on Salman Khan's birthday'

The actor had revealed that the most beautiful thing to happen on his birthday was the birth of his niece Ayat. He recalled the moment he woke up on his birthday and checked his phone to see a picture of his sister Arpita Khan's newborn daughter Ayat. The Dabangg actor also took to his Twitter account to welcome his niece into the world with an extremely heartfelt post.

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

Read | Arpita Khan Sharma's pic with kids Ayat & Ahil is all things love, courtesy father Aayush

Read | Salman Khan elated on becoming a Mama, says 'becoming a father the only thing left now'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.