Salman Khan Elated On Becoming A Mama, Says 'becoming A Father The Only Thing Left Now'

Salman Khan addressed the media on the occasion of his 54th birthday on Friday and expressed his joy on becoming a mama (maternal uncle) for the second time. The actor revealed that the most beautiful thing to happen on his birthday was the birth of his niece Ayat as he recalled the moment he woke up on his birthday and checked his phone to see a picture of his sister Arpita Khan's newborn daughter Ayat. On being prodded further about his twofold happiness on becoming an uncle for the second time on his birthday, Salman Khan jokingly exclaimed that he has been a mama (maternal uncle) and a chacha (paternal uncle) for years now and the only thing left is to become a father.

Salman also quipped about the fact that from next year onward, December 27 will no longer be just for him as he will now be sharing his birthday with his niece. The Dabangg actor also took to his Twitter account to welcome his niece into the world with an extremely heartfelt post. Salman Khan's sister Arpita gave birth to a baby girl earlier on Friday and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma made the announcement through his social media accounts.

Have a look at Salman Khan's tweet:

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

Here is the announcement of Ayat's birth:

54th birthday celebration

The Salman Khan birthday bash, which has always been at his farmhouse in the outskirts of the city, was held at his brother Sohail Khan's house in Bandra on Thursday night. His family members including father Salim Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri with Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arbaaz Khan's son had been a part of the celebrations. Apart from the family, many of his friends from the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Samir Soni among others also attended the party.

