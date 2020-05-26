Arpita Khan Sharma's Kids Join Salma And Salim Khan's Portrait To Wish 'Eid Mubarak'

On the occasion of Eid, Arpita Khan shared a beautiful picture of her kids, Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma, along with her parents Salma and Salim Khan. She took to Instagram to wish her fans on Eid with this picture. Little Ayat and Ahil, along with their grandparents look as adorable as ever.

Arpita Khan Sharma's caption to the post read, "Eid Mubarak from Ours to Yours." In the picture, while Ayat Sharma is clad in a floral frock, Ahil Sharma is seen sporting a white shirt. Moreover, Salma Khan is seen donning a pretty yellow ethnic suit, whereas Salim Khan sported a dark grey shirt. Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on the family portrait.

A fan wrote, "Looking very nice all in one frame." while many fans simply dropped heart emoticons and wished Arpita Khan Sharma on Eid. Some also swooned over Ayat Sharma's picture. Take a look at the post here.

Here's Ahil & Ayat Sharma's pic with Salma & Salim Khan

Arpita Khan Sharma's husband, Aayush Sharma also shared a collage of cute pictures with Ahil Sharma and Ayat. Taking to his Instagram story, he wished fans Eid Mubarak. Not to miss Ahil and Ayat's adorable moments. Right from Ayat sitting on Ahil's shoulders, to another pic that shows Ahil adorably cuddling his sister from behind, all the pictures define love and togetherness. One of the photos is a selfie, wherein little Ayat is seen sitting on daddy Aayush's shoulder, as they pose for the camera. Check out the family's cute moments here.

Earlier in January, Arpita Khan Sharma shared a picture of little Ayat with brother Salman Khan and mother Salma Khan that stormed the internet. Arpita also penned down a heartfelt note, that read, "There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent. Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give." Take a look.

