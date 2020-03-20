Salman Khan Shares Quality Time With Sister Arpita & Nephew Ahil In The Woods

As more and more Bollywood stars are advocating self-isolation and are practising it themselves. Superstar Salman Khan also has reportedly visited his farm in order to self-isolate, amid the Coronavirus crisis. Earlier, a video of Salman Khan making a charcoal painting in his farmhouse was loved by fans, this time around Salman's sister Arpita Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her son spending some quality time with his uncle Salman Khan. Check out snippets of the video shared by Arpita Khan Sharma below -

Salman Khan shares quality time with nephew Ahil Sharma

In the video shared by Arpita Khan Sharma on her Instagram stories, Salman Khan can be seen picking fruits with nephew Ahil Khan. Both Salman and Ahil can be seen walking hand in hand in the forest till they find a good tree to pick fruits from. Salman Khan can also be seen guiding Ahil on how to pick the best fruits. As they're done picking fruits, Ahil can be seen screaming in joy.

Interestingly, Arpita Khan Sharma chose to put the song Manjha in the background of the video she shared. Manjha is the latest track which features Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma in the music video. The music video was also shared by Salman Khan on his social media accounts. Check out the song below -

Ayush n saiee in manjha Tera, sahi hai , good song n both of u looking v good , superb keep it up n keep working , god bless.@aaysharma @saieemmanjrekar @VishalMMishra

https://t.co/9izKVWFwM0 pic.twitter.com/LSBZdvkkCk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 16, 2020

