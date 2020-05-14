Arshad Warsi Reveals He Wants To Move On From Munna Bhai; Check Details

Arshad Warsi, who was recently seen in the web series titled Asur, recently spoke about a possible third instalment to the Munna Bhai franchise. According to reports, Warsi stated that the film was supposed to happen a decade ago but it did not take off due to some factors. Now, the filmmakers are working on a possible third instalment and Warsi is set to reprise his role. Read further ahead for more details here:

Arshad Warsi talks about possible Munna Bhai film

According to reports, actor Arshad Warsi, who played the character of Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai, talked about a possible sequel and how it was supposed to happen a decade ago. After the success of the 2006 film, makers were set on giving a third installment of the franchise to the fans, and it was titled as Munna Bhai Chale America.

Fans were excited about this announcement and even got to see a promo of them yet-to-be film, but it was kept on hold. Subhash Kapoor was supposed to helm the project but due to Dutt’s jail sentence, the film could not happen. According to reports, after Dutt came out as a free man, he stated that Munna Bhai 3 is in development but due to some reasons it was kept on hold again.

Recently, Arshad Warsi was asked about the film in an interview and he said that he would love to be a part of the film but only for the fans of his character. He personally wants to move on from the character and the franchise. In the same interview, Warsi also opened up about the Golmaal franchise and stated that Golmaal 5 is in the making.

