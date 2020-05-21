Arshad Warsi Shares A Glimpse Of His Latest Artwork Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars are seen giving time to enhance their creative skills and passion. Golmaal actor Arshad Warsi who is known to impress fans with his perfect comic timing has picked up his painting brush amid the lockdown. Making most of his quarantine period, Arshad has started painting and is quite often seen sharing his artwork. Recently, the actor treated his fans with yet another amazing creative work by him.

Arshad Warsi shares his latest complete artwork

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor took to his Twitter handle and shared an amazing artwork by the actor which will just leave his fans spellbound. Arshad created a beautiful landscape painting that just depicted the beautiful nature. In the caption he described the painting as “serenity,” and wrote that this is his latest painting which he just finished.

SERENITY... just finished this .. pic.twitter.com/MNuP9wIxUT — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 21, 2020

As soon as Arshad displayed the mind-blowing piece of his artwork on social media, his friends from the industry were the first ones to hail the actor for his skills. Dia Mirza who was completely surprised to see his painting was the first one to drop in her emotions over the same. A nature love, Dia who got fascinated by the painting praised the actor and wrote “Beautiful Warsi.” Overwhelmed to receive such words of encouragement from his friend, Arshad thanked Dia for her appreciation.

Earlier last week, Arshad Warsi posted photos of his paintings through his Instagram handle and also wrote that he had made on of them before the Coronavirus pandemic had taken over the world. He shared that he had made the other one after the lockdown was announced. The actor captioned one with a vast water body as: "Did this sometime back when everything was fine..." while the one with an abstract face as "Just painted her! I like her lockdown smile.”

The actor said that he had to give up on the passion for painting when the necessity for money took over and he had to focus on his career. He also said that the themes of his painting nowadays have been in sync with the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has taken over the entire world. Arshad Warsi further shared that uncertainty and chaos have been predominant in the last few paintings that he made while under lockdown.

