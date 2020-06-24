'Golmaal Again' In New Zealand Theatres, First Hindi Movie To Be Screened Post COVID-19

New Zealand has emerged as a winner in its war against COVID-19 and thus, is slowly reopening its economy to go back to normal life. As the theatres re-open, authorities in New Zealand have selected the movie Golmaal Again to be screened in the country. This makes it the first Hindi film to be screened in the country after COVID-19 lockdown. The cast of the movie shared this good news with their fans.

Golmaal Again in New Zealand

Actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers. He shared the poster of the movie and added in the caption that the Kiwis are going back to their theatres and Golmaal Again is being screened there. This makes it the first Hindi film to be screened post-COVID-19. He cheered everyone for the new beginnings. Here is his post:

Director Rohit Shetty also proudly shared the landmark his film has received on his Instagram. He also shared the poster of the movie on his social media profile. Here is what he wrote in the caption of the post:

New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again.

As it is rightly said - ‘’THE SHOW MUST GO ON...’’

All about Golmaal Again

The movie Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of the movie series Golmaal. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty. Golmaal Again traces the story of five men who go back to the orphanage where they used to live when they come to know that the owner Jamnadas has passed away. They go back to meet Damini and Anna, and secrets unravel as they come to know that the orphanage is now haunted by a ghost. Slowly, they come to know that their childhood friend Khushi and Jamnadas were killed and they see Khushi's ghost. The movie is packed with slapstick humour and comedy of errors.

Golmaal Again cast

Golmaal Again cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. They play the lead roles in the movie. Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma, Vijay Patkar, Uday Tikekar, Sachin Khedekar, Ashwini Kalsekar play supporting role while Nana Patekar has lent his voice as well.

