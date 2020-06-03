Watch: Kriti Sanon Teaches Mother Geeta Sanon Dancing, Nupur Calls It 'Punjabis Hip Hop'

On Wednesday afternoon, Nupur Sanon shared glimpses of how sister Kriti Sanon teaches mother, Geeta Sanon, dancing at home. Taking to her Instagram story, Nupur Sanon showed Kriti Sanon along with her mother dancing to the tunes of Kangana Ranaut's superhit number, London Thumakda. Not to miss how the Panipat star guides her mother to perform the right steps.

We can hear Nupur Sanon laughing in the backdrop, as she records Kriti and her mother's joyous dance sessions. Kriti also makes her mom perform the steps as per counts. Nupur Sanon wrote, "That's how Punjabis hip-hop. Isn't she the cutest." Watch Kriti Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon's dance session videos here.

Also Read | Wajid Khan's death: Kriti Sanon looks back at memories, says 'You'll live forever'

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Is A Sight To Behold In Stunning Designer Couture; See Pics

Only recently, Kriti Sanon shared how much she misses dancing and performing on the stage. The Housefull 4 actor shared a video of herself performing at one of the award shows. Kriti said, "Miss performing on stage.. the energy, the music, the adrenaline, the coordination and the in-between hooting by the super energetic dancers that instantly pumps you up. #dancingistherapeutic #danceyourheartout."

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are shelling out major sister goals, as they indulge in various activities at home amid the lockdown. Right from cooking to baking and also getting a haircut at home, the two are happily seen spending time indoors. Kriti earlier shared an adorable portrait with Nupur and captioned it, "Squishy Mushy Quarantine."

Also Read | Kriti Sanon gets poetic with random thoughts amid lockdown, calls herself 'old soul'

What's next for Kriti Sanon?

The actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat opposite actor Arjun Kapoor where she played the role of his wife onscreen. Even though Panipat did not churn massive numbers at the box office, the duo's acting and chemistry were much lauded by fans. Moreover, Kriti and Arjun took the internet by storm with their offscreen camaraderie.

Kriti Sanon will be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. The film was slated for release in the month of July 2020 but is put to a halt due to the current pandemic. "We have one introductory song left to be shot with Kriti. We have actors from the UK as part of the song and we won’t be able to shoot the song till the time the international flights are inactive,” Utekar told PTI.

Also Read | Nupur Sanon shares positivity amid lockdown, says 'make your heart beautiful'; See post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.