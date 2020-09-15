Amyra Dastur Feels Fans Should Channelise Hate For Star Kids Into Promoting Outsiders

Amyra Dastur enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has kept her fans updated about her life during the pandemic lockdown. The actor recently spoke about how Bollywood is always under the scrutiny of people. She even discussed her stand on the insider vs outsider debate and existence of nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

Amyra Dastur on Bollywood being India's favourite scapegoat

Amyra Dastur in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that she is ready and is craving to go back to work. The actor talked about how Bollywood is India’s favourite scapegoat and how it gets blame for anything bad that happens. She told the portal that she agrees that there are issues in the industry but also suggested that there are issues everywhere.

The actor opened up to the portal and said that since the lives of Bollywood celebrities are public, which is why people think that it is their right to comment about it. She further told the portal that the B’town celebs get criticised when they do something but at the same time criticised when they do not do something. She further addressed the topic of outsider and insider and existence of nepotism in Bollywood.

Amyra Dastur on star kids

Amyra Dastur told the portal that when she sees a star kid getting a role that they do not deserve, it definitely hurts. However, the actor further revealed that she one cannot hold it against the star kids as when one is given an advantage, they should capitalise on it. She further told the portal that in the end, it is upon the viewers to decide who deserves to stay and get more work.

She told the media portal that people are so busy hating on the star kids that they have forgotten that if they support the outsiders, the problem shall get solved. The actor said that if people channelize their hate into promoting the outsiders, it would change the game.

Amyra admitted that favouritism and groupism do exist in Bollywood industry. However, she feels that boycotting is something she does not agree with. The actor told the portal that with social media and blind items leave a person with major mental trauma and must be filtered and stopped.

On another note, Amyra was asked by the portal about how has she spent time in lockdown. The actor revealed that she took the time for reflection and spent time with her parents. Moreover, she has been doing classes for her online projects and has managed to be active on social media.

Image credits: Amyra Dastur Instagram

