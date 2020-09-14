'Manmarziyaan' Cast Net Worth: See Details As The Actors Celebrate 2 Years Of Release

Manmarziyan is a romantic drama Bollywood film that has completed two years of its release today. The movie was directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon while the music of the film was given by Amit Trivedi. The cast of the film includes Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Here are details about the net worth of the cast of the film.

Vicky Kaushal's net worth

Actor Vicky Kaushal is immensely popular among the fans of Bollywood. In Manmarziyaan, he portrayed the character of Vicky Sandhu who was quirky, trendy but afraid of responsibilities in life. The actor was lauded for his performance in the movie.

According to CAknowledge.com, the net worth of Vicky Kaushal is Rs 21 crores. Reportedly, the actor charges Rs 3 to Rs 4 crores for each film. He has endorsed brands like Police eyewear, Reliance Trends, Boult Audio and Havells India. He owns a luxury car, Benz GLC SU.

Taapsee Pannu's net worth

Taapsee Pannu played the lead role of Rumi in the film Manmarziyaan. The actor’s performance in the film was praised by fans and critics alike. She started her career in Bollywood with the film Chashme Badoor in the year 2013.

Taapsee is credited for films like Pink and Badla where she shared the big screen with Amitabh Bachchan. She won several awards for her portrayal in movie Saand Ki Aankh.

According to CAKnowledge, her net worth is Rs 42 crores. Reportedly, she charges Rs 80 lakhs to Rs 1.20 crore for each film. The actor endorses brands like Garnier Color Natural, Melange, Nivea and Lyra. According to reports, she charges Rs 2 crores per brand endorsement.

Abhishek Bachchan's net worth

Abhishek Bachchan portrayed the character of Robbie Bhatia in the film. His character in the film had more gravitas compared to the other two characters and his performance was well-liked by fans and critics alike. The actor

According to Celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of Abhishek Bachchan is $30 million. This is over Rs 220 crores. Abhishek Bachchan was the brand ambassador of Videocon D2H, Prestige, LG Home Appliances and Ford Fiesta.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Still from the film

