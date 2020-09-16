Khaali Peeli's Tehas Nehas Has An Uncanny Resemblance To Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi; Here's How

The latest song from the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli released and has been trending on YouTube. The song titled Tehas Nehas portrays actors Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday shaking a leg to the music composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Even though the song revolves around a contemporary couple, it has an uncanny resemblance to Kishore Kumar’s Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. Here is why.

The setting

Cars, garage and nighttime setting. Sounds familiar doesn’t it? The setting of Tehas Nehas is very similar to Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si.

Cars parked in a garage, some having their parts dismantled, some standing there to be sold off as scrap and some ready to go back to their owners the next day.

The night time in Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si indicated that the garage was empty and all the workers had left, making Kishore Kumar the only person who could help Madhubala.

In Tehas Nehas, Ishan Khattar brings his car inside the garage but nobody is there at the garage. Giving him the opportunity to groove with Ananya Panday’s character.

Read Also | Apple IPhone 12 Event Countdown: What Is The Apple Event About?

The characters

Kishore Kumar portrayed the character of a mechanic who was working on Madhubala’s car and was trying to fix it. Madhubala’s character evidently a girl from an upper-class family. And there was an apparent class difference between the two characters.

Even though Ishaan Khattar is playing the character of a Taxi driver of Kaali Peeli, the class difference between him and Anaya’s character is evident in the song.

Read Also | IPhone 12 Leaks: Apple May Push IPhone 12 Pro Launch Date Further; Know Details

Narrative

Kishore Kumar starrer Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si describes a girl that he is looking at, who has come to his garage.

This is very similar to Ishan Khattar’s song, where he is describing the girl who has come to the garage.

In both cases, they are describing how the two girls are in the respective songs and how they are behaving.

Read Also | Apple's IPhone 12 Launch Virtual Event To Be Announced This Week?

The theme of the song

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is a song which characterises two strangers who have met in a strange way. Kishore Kumar character has an admiration for Madhubala whose whereabouts are unknown and in an innocent way he asks “Mili ek ajnabee se, koi aage na peeche, tum hi kaho ye koi baat hai”.

However, Ishaan Khatter starrer is more about how he is lovestruck by this girl who has butchered his heart. It also describes her as a con girl with lyrics Style jhoota hai tewar hain nakli Translates to: Your style is fake, your attitude is false.

Read Also | New IPhone 12 Leak Reveals Details About Display And Resolution

Image credits: Stills from the two songs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.