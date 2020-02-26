'Article 15' Director Anubhav Sinha Opens Up About The Most 'conflicting Part' Of The Film

Helmer of Mulk, Article 15 and now Thappad, Anubhav Sinha in an interview claimed that his film addressing casteism in Indian society was 'compromised'. When asked how he adds 'cheese' to make his films more mainstream, he stated that there is a very 'thin layer' of certain compromises that one can make to make it more 'palatable'. He added that he "wouldn’t make Mulk or Article 15 if it did not penetrate into the next layer. There’s no point in Anupama liking Article 15 and the people not liking it".

Anubhav Sinha speaks about the 'conflict'

Speaking about the moment that left him 'conflicted' about Article 15, Sinha stated that the particular shot of the upper caste hero walking with the Dalit girl in his arms was a compromise he had to make. The director was referring to the sequence at the end of the film when Ayushmann Khurrana's character rescues a kidnapped girl and that the film's portrayal of an upper-caste man as the hero was met with a conflicted reception.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive. The movie highlights the issue of caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.

Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film. The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, released on June 28.

