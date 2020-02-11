'Thappad's' Director Anubhav Sinha Thinks The Film Is More Relevant Than 'Article 15'

Taapsee Pannu is all set to star in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming directorial, Thappad. The film will deal with the topic of domestic violence in India and will show how Taapsee's character fights against her abusive husband. The trailer for Thappad released recently and shared some hard-hitting scenes from the film that excited fans and critics alike. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment website, director Anubhav Sinha opened up about the relevance of Thappad to the Indian audience.

Director Anubhav Sinha discusses the relevance of Thappad

Director Anubhav Sinha is currently one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of India. Anubhav Sinha was also the man behind the highly successful and gripping film, Mulk and Article 15. Both of his previous films also dealt with social issues that plague the Indian society, with Mulk discussing terrorism and racism against Muslims, while Article 15 revealed the dark side of the Indian caste system.

Anubhav Sinha's latest film, Thappad, will talk about the very prevalent issue of domestic violence in India. In a recent interview, the director discussed how Thappad was more relevant to audiences than Article 15. He stated that Thappad should be more relatable to viewers. His reason for this assessment was that Article 15 was about an issue that most Indians liked to believe did not exist, whereas Thappad discussed a topic that was in every house in some form or the other.

Thappad's dark tone and realistic subject matter have impressed many fans. Quite a few popular celebrities have also commented on the film and have appreciated its strong stand against domestic violence. The trailer and poster for the film were also highly praised upon their release. Alongside Taapsee Pannu, the film will also star Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, and Ram Kapoor in leading roles. The film is set to release on February 28, 2020.

