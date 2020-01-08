Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His Will To Work In Action Movie; Hints Next With Anubhav Sinha

Ayushmann Khurrana is on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. From Andhadun to Badhai Ho, the actor has come a long way in Bollywood and has been a part of several films of different genres. Ayushmann Khurrana, who last graced the big screen with Bala, has been a part of numerous films with a social message. However, the actor expressed his wish to work in an action film. Here are all the details.

Ayushmann Khurrana on action films

In an interview with a leading daily, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about his journey in Bollywood and the new era of Indian cinema. Talking about his next films, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his wish to work in an action entertainer. Earlier in 2019, it was rumoured that Ayushmann Khurrana will star in a project with director Anubhav Sinha. Reportedly, the film was an action drama, which chronicled the life of a spy. Speaking about the same, Ayushmann revealed that he was looking forward to being a part of an action film. The actor also revealed that he is in talks with Anubhav Sinha for a movie with an unconventional story plot and promised to make an official announcement soon.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his next comedy entertainer, Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan along with actor Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan chronicles the story of two queer couples, who break the societal norms and redefine the meaning of a relationship. Slated to release on February 21, Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan brings back the original Badhai Ho trio, Neena Gupta Gajraj Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana onscreen for the second time. Recently, the makers revealed that actor Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in a guest appearance in the movie.

First glimpse... #BhumiPednekar makes a special appearance in #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Stars #AyushmannKhurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai... 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/jgI2EE1ZEg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

