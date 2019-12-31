A Look At Shahid Kapoor's Most Memorable Moments At Filmfare Awards

Shahid Kapoor has always been known for his outstanding performances in the movies. Not to mention the amounts of awards the actor has received. Apart from this, he is also known for his down-to-earth and charming personality. His charming personality is admired by many and it can be seen during the times he has received the awards. Here are some of the best moments of Shahid Kapoor at Filmfare.

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor Begins Filming For 'Jersey'; Says, 'It’s Never Too Late To Chase Your Dream'

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan On His Dynamic Equation With Co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Funny moment with Varun Dhawan

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared a funny moment at a Filmfare award held in 2017. It was a Filmfare Style and Glamour awards held where Varun was already posing for pictures. Shahid Kapoor shares a hilarious moment with Varun as he poses by pointing his fingers to Shahid's shoes. The two start laughing at this moment.

Winning Best Actor for Udta Punjab

After winning the Filmfare award for Best Actor, Shahid Kapoor was ecstatic and he said that the trophy honours the movie with a strong message. He shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh. The actor shared his feelings with the audience through twitter. Take a look.

Shahid Kapoor's best moment at Filmfare Awards 2014

Shahid Kapoor's performance with Farhan Akhtar at the Filmfare amazed the audience. Shahid has not only been a good actor but also a good host and that can be seen through his hilarious performance at the awards. Shahid was rapping with funny notes. Take a look.

Shahid Kapoor was praised by Kareena Kapoor

The Bollywood stars dazzle the stage at the Filmfare awards held in the year 2014. There were some outstanding performances by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. Host Shahid Kapoor kept the audience at the edge of their seats with his amazing wits and humour. The audience could not get enough of him.

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor's Pre-shoot Nervousness Message For 'Jersey' Leaves Fans Sending Best Wishes

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor: ‘Had Thought About Trying Something Else As My Films Weren’t Doing Well’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.