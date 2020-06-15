Arun Govil, Jaideep Ahlawat & Other Actors Who Found Newfound Fame In Lockdown

As the COVID-19 situation has made the Indians stay at home in quarantine, many people have resorted to watching interesting web series, TV shows as well as mythological serials. Streaming television shows as well as web-series during the lockdown has helped people to beat their quarantine boredom. The actors seen in these shows have also gained new-found stardom. Learn all about some of these actors here-

From Arun Govil to Jaideep , actors who become audience favourite amid lockdown

Arun Govil

One of the most popular mythological TV drama Ramayan directed by Ramanand Sagar’s used to air on TV between 1987 and 1988. This show had turned Arun Govil into a household name thanks to his incredible depiction of Lord Rama in the show. And now amid the lockdown, the show's re-telecast intrigued a huge fan base and audience that brought Govil and his co-actors Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri back to the limelight. With a huge number of viewers, the mythological show, Ramayan was one of the most-viewed shows in the history of the Indian television during this lockdown.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat has unfailingly given critically-acclaimed performances throughout his career. For a while, he was only seen in supporting roles in films like Gabbar is Back, Vishwaroopam II and Baaghi 3. However, Jaideep Ahlawat’s new web production, Pataal Lok had done justice to his talent and finally put his astounding acting abilities in front of a greater audience. Anushka Sharma's recent web production Pataal Lok had Jaideep Ahlawat essaying the role of Hathiram Chaudhary.

Ayushmann Khurrana

This Shoojit Sircar film features this power struggle between the characters of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie, Gulabo Sitabo was penned by Juhi Chaturvedi, and the comedy film revolves around several parties trying to seize the house. The confrontations between Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the film is the major highlight of the movie.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi was last seen in the psychological thriller drama Asur, which is a murder mystery with enough of burnt and injured bodies. The web series debut of Arshad Varsi, Asur, largely is referred to a mythological barbarian in which the actor plays a CBI forensic expert-turned teacher. Arshad Warsi is seen changing his profession in the series after marriage to lead a normal life but is incapable of staying in peace with his decision.

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari, the Four More Shots Please 2 fame actor has stolen many hearts with her spectacular performance as a successful lawyer and a single mother named Anjana. In the web series, Four More Shots Please! season two, Kirti Kulhari essayed her onscreen role very amazingly, which showed societal – stereotypes about mothers by intensely capturing the flaws and vulnerabilities of Anjana.

It is undeniably Amazon Prime India's first popular women-led franchise in the OTT space. The actor said in an interview that she could relate to a character like Anjana, and looked at it as an important aspect in the show's ongoing plotline.

