Ayushmann Khurrana's Quiz: Check How Much You Know About The 'Vicky Donor' Actor

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most critically acclaimed contemporary actors in Bollywood. He has gone on to appear in several comedy films, as well as films that deal with social issues. The Andhadhun actor commands a huge fan base. With all that said now, here is an Ayushmann Khurrana quiz that will reveal how much one knows the actor. Read on:
Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz
Ayushman Khurrana has a National Award for the Best Actor. For which film did he garner the award?
- Andhadhun
- Dum Laga Ke Haisha
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Ayushmann Khurrana has starred in several MTV shows to date that includes shows like MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Cheque De India, and Jaadoo Ek Baar. What was the first MTV show that featured the actor?
- MTV Cold Mess
- MTV Dil Beparvah
- MTV Tune Kaha Maine Sun liya
- MTV Roadies
In 2015, Khurrana went on to star in a film that was inspired by the life of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, an Indian scholar who invented the first unmanned aeroplane in 1895. What is the name of the film?
- Bareilly Ki Barfi
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
- Dum Laga Ke Haisha
- Hawaizaada
In the year 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of ACP Ayaan Ranjan in a crime drama film titled Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha. At the beginning of the film, there is an English song. What is the name of that song?
- Blowin in the wind by Bob Dylan
- Knockin' on Heaven's Door by Bob Dylan
- Your Song by Elton John
- Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles
Ayushmann Khurrana has made films that revolve around several social issues. The actor has not made a film on one of the following social issues:
- Same-Sex Marriage
- Discrimination based on cast
- Social Perception of Beauty
- Lack of proper education
Which year was Ayushmann Khurrana born in?
What is the name of Ayushmann Khurrana's wife?
- Tahira Kashyap
- Sandhya Maheshwari
- Sanya Khurrana
- Barkha Goswami
In which of the following films did Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurrana did not feature?
- Bala
- Luka Chuppi
- Stree
- Dream Girl
Mera Mann Kehne Laga and Draamebaaz are from which Ayushmann Khurrana film?
- Nautanki Saala!
- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
- Andhadhun
From which film was Andhadhun inspired?
- The Piano Tuner
- The Pianist
- North by Northwest
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
ANSWERS
- Andhadhun
- MTV Roadies
- Hawaizaada
- Blowin in the wind by Bob Dylan
- Lack of proper education
- 1984
- Tahira Kashyap
- Dream Girl
- Nautanki Saala!
- The Piano Tuner
