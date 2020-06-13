Ayushmann Khurrana's Quiz: Check How Much You Know About The 'Vicky Donor' Actor

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most critically acclaimed contemporary actors in Bollywood. He has gone on to appear in several comedy films, as well as films that deal with social issues. The Andhadhun actor commands a huge fan base. With all that said now, here is an Ayushmann Khurrana quiz that will reveal how much one knows the actor. Read on:

Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz

Ayushman Khurrana has a National Award for the Best Actor. For which film did he garner the award?



Andhadhun

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana has starred in several MTV shows to date that includes shows like MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Cheque De India, and Jaadoo Ek Baar. What was the first MTV show that featured the actor?

MTV Cold Mess

MTV Dil Beparvah

MTV Tune Kaha Maine Sun liya

MTV Roadies

In 2015, Khurrana went on to star in a film that was inspired by the life of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, an Indian scholar who invented the first unmanned aeroplane in 1895. What is the name of the film?



Bareilly Ki Barfi

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Hawaizaada

In the year 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of ACP Ayaan Ranjan in a crime drama film titled Article 15, directed by Anubhav Sinha. At the beginning of the film, there is an English song. What is the name of that song?

Blowin in the wind by Bob Dylan

Knockin' on Heaven's Door by Bob Dylan

Your Song by Elton John

Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles

Ayushmann Khurrana has made films that revolve around several social issues. The actor has not made a film on one of the following social issues:

Same-Sex Marriage

Discrimination based on cast

Social Perception of Beauty

Lack of proper education

Which year was Ayushmann Khurrana born in?

1996

1986

1984

1954

What is the name of Ayushmann Khurrana's wife?

Tahira Kashyap

Sandhya Maheshwari

Sanya Khurrana

Barkha Goswami

In which of the following films did Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurrana did not feature?

Bala

Luka Chuppi

Stree

Dream Girl

Mera Mann Kehne Laga and Draamebaaz are from which Ayushmann Khurrana film?

Nautanki Saala!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Andhadhun

From which film was Andhadhun inspired?

The Piano Tuner

The Pianist

North by Northwest

The Man Who Knew Too Much

ANSWERS

Andhadhun MTV Roadies Hawaizaada Blowin in the wind by Bob Dylan Lack of proper education 1984 Tahira Kashyap Dream Girl Nautanki Saala! The Piano Tuner

