Arun Govil Back In Spotlight With 'Ramayan' Re-run, Here's A Look At His Net Worth

Arun Govil shot to fame when he starred in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Now amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the Ramayan actor is once again making headlines. Apart from his groundbreaking role in Ramayan, Arun Govil has starred in several other projects and stage shows. These endevours have helped him amount a staggering net worth.

Arun Govil’s net worth

The Coronavirus pandemic has halted the shoot of several TV shows and movies. The pandemic also resulted in a 21-day lockdown in India. Amidst this lockdown, the I&B Ministry decided to air several old and iconic TV shows on Doordarshan. The Ministry decided to air none other Ramanand Sagar’s iconic show Ramayan.

This decision led the show’s lead star, Arun Govil to be thrust in the spotlight once again. For those of you who are not aware of this, Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram in this TV series. This TV series helped Arun Govil to become a household name in no time.

But before starring in Ramayan as Lord Ram, Arun Govil made his Bollywood debut in the film Paheli back in 1977. Soon he starred in Kanak Mishra’s Sawan Ko Aane Do and Satyen Bose’s Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin in 1979. Before working in Ramayan, he worked with Ramanand Sagar in the serial Vikram Aur Betaal. After his first stint with Sagar, he soon starred as Lord Ram and even won a Uptron Award for his portrayal of the mythological character.

Arun Govil’s role as Lord Ram also lead him to star in several other mythological roles. Govil reprised his role as Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Luv Kush. This exposure led him to star as Harishchandra in the TV Series Vishwamitra. He even went on to star and as Buddha in the TV series Buddha.

Apart from working in these iconic shows, the actor has worked in several other Hindi, Bhojpuri, Odia, and Telugu films. This long and successful career is and the Indian television and film industry has helped him amass a net worth of approximately USD 5 million. This net worth is expected to witness substantial growth as Ramayan is being aired once again.

