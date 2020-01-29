Arushi Sharma Talks About Her Bollywood Journey From 'Tamasha' To 'Love Aaj Kal'

Arushi Sharma is all set to make her Bollywood debut as a leading lady in Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal. Arushi earlier had a fleeting cameo as Princess Sanyukta in Chali Kahaani song from Tamasha. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Arushi Sharma revealed that she never had any plans of becoming an actor. She also spoke about how she bagged a cameo in Tamasha. She revealed that she hails from Himachal Pradesh, which does not have an active theatre scene. She then added saying that Imtiaz Ali had visited her college in Shimla for the recce of his film. She then went on to audition for the part of Sanjukta and that’s how she bagged the part in the film. She then revealed that she got popular in college after working with Ranbir Kapoor.

Also read | 'Love Aaj Kal' Actor Arushi Sharma Feels Working With Kartik Is Like Meeting An Old Pal

After her cameo in the film, Arushi began sending recordings of her performance to casting directors. She also said that she had got a call from Mukesh Chhhabria’s office in February. She then went on to give her audition in Delhi and within 15 days she was brought on board for Love Aaj Kal. Arushi further went on to reveal that had to unlearn a few things and learn new things for the film. To prepare for the role, she began watching films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Maine Pyar Kiya.

Also read | 'Love Aaj Kal' Fame Arushi Sharma Loves traveling And Photography; See Her Insta Posts

Arushi also went on to praise Kartik Aaryan and said that meeting him was like meeting an old friend. She also said that he is an actor who is always trying to improve his craft and is also a good co-star who helped in elevating her performance. Lastly, she was asked about the actors who she would love to work with. Arushi revealed that she would love to work with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also read | Who Is Arushi Sharma, The New Face That Kartik Aaryan Is Romancing In 'Love Aaj Kal 2'?

Also read | Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Latest 'Love Aaj Kal' Song, 'Haan Main Galat' Is Out

Image courtesy: Mukesh Chhabra Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.