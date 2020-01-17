Who Is Arushi Sharma, The New Face That Kartik Aaryan Is Romancing In 'Love Aaj Kal 2'?

The trailer of the second instalment of Love Aaj Kal is out, and fans are now curious about who is the other actor with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The movie will be running on two timelines. Sara and Kartik's character are part of the modern one set in the year 2020. Kartik will be seen romancing Arushi Sharma, and their love story is set in 1990. But the question that is being posed everywhere is, 'Who is Arushi Sharma?'

Arushi Sharma- What you need to know

Arushi Sharma studied in Jai Prakash university in Bihar. She was selected to be a part of the movie Tamasha in the year 2015. Arushi plays the role of young Ranbir Kapoor's teacher in the movie. She is also seen in traditional attire in the trailer of the movie, which is supposed to be the sequence that Ranbir imagines in the movie.

Arushi Sharma was also a part of short video along with the Little Things actor Dhruv Sehgal. The video is a 60 seconds conversation between the two. The video is called Catorce- Diminishing Returns. Here is the video:

Arushi Sharma became a part of Love Aaj Kal through a casting agency run by Mukesh Chhabra. The official Twitter handle of the agency posted the announcement of Arushi being a part of the movie. Here is the tweet:

Arushi recently shared the trailer of Love Aaj Kal on her Instagram. The actor quoted one dialogue from the trailer in the caption of the post. The dialogue is, "Baatein toh phone par bhi ho sakti hai na". She also asked her followers to show some love to the trailer:

