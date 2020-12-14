Arya Banerjee's Death Involves No Foul Play, Say Police

Police has ruled out any foul play in death of actor Arya Banerjee’s death. The actor was found dead at her residence on Friday. She was the daughter of much-acclaimed sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay.

Upon investigation, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said in a report published by PTI that the autopsy report has revealed that Arya had consumed large amounts of alcohol. He further revealed that “doctors have ruled out any possibility of the actress being murdered”. Reportedly, the actor could have suffered from a cardiac attack on Friday morning.

The police statement claims that on Friday morning following a cardiac attack, she tried to walk out to call for help. The police also claim that when she would have walked out to call for help, is when she would have fallen down. The post-mortem examination also reveals that blood spotted near her body came from “a fall” she had.

The police officer further stated, “Around two litres alcohol was found in her stomach. Because she fell with her face down, she was hurt, resulting in bleeding”. The police has also found several alcohol bottles and tissue papers with bloodstains on them at her residence. The police revealed that the autopsy report suggests that the 33-year-old actor was suffering from different ailments.

The police revealed that the actor was “unwell” and had cardiac problems and nephrotic syndrome. On Friday, when her domestic help did not get a response to doorbells and phone calls, she got suspicious. The police reportedly said that the domestic help then informed the neighbours who later called the police.

When the police arrived, they had to break open the door of the third-floor apartment. The police then found the body of the actor lying in the bedroom. Apparently, she lived alone and kept to herself, claims the domestic help.

Arya Banerjee career

Arya Banerjee is a Bengali actor who has also been featured in several Bollywood films. The actor has been seen in films like The Dirty Picture, which stars Vidya Balan, Imraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. The actor has also been seen in Love Sex aur Dhokha which released in the year 2010.

