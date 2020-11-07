As Anushka Shetty Rings In Her 39th Birthday, Fans Wish Her A 'great Year Ahead'

South Indian actress Anushka Shetty, who gained mass popularity and fanfare after playing a pivotal role in the movie Baahubali, is celebrating her 39th birthday on November 7. Since morning, the actress has been receiving love and wishes from her fans on social media as they started trending the hashtag HappyBirthdayAnushka on Twitter. To make the day extra special for Anushka, her followers are sharing her footage, edited movies, and graphics to wish her on her birthday.

Netizens trend #HappyBirthdayAnushka

Netizens flocked to the micro-blogging site and shared their favourite pictures of the actress while extending their best wishes. One of the users shared a special collage of Anushka’s iconic roles along with Allu Arjun while extending his wishes. He captioned the pictures and hailed the actress for her flawless acting. Another user shared a still of the actress as Devasena in Baahubali and called her the “princess of the cinema industry.” A third user also shared a special poster of the actress comprising of the iconic roles that she has done in the past along with her beautiful smiling picture. The follower commented under the poster and wished the actress. One of the Rajinikanth fan clubs also extended their best wishes to Anushka Shetty on her birthday by sharing some priceless pictures of the veteran actor along with the birthday girl. While captioning they called her “powerhouse of talent.”

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our very own Lady Super Star of South Indian Cinema who could absolutely pull off any Role with absolute ease and Everyone's Favourite @MsAnushkaShetty on behalf of Stylish Star @alluarjun fans 😍❤️#HBDAnushkaShetty #HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/h6zX3aoDIU — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) November 7, 2020

Wishing The Gorgeous Of Tollywood

Princess Of Cinema Industry

The One And Only @MsAnushkaShetty

A Very Happy Birthday ❤️

Love Towards Ur Acting 😍#HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/BRus6gtQ9Q — 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲𝐕𝐢𝐣𝐚𝐲 ❁ (@Vijaykumar_0722) November 7, 2020

Before the release of her last film Nishabdam, Anushka had made her debut on Twitter. Sharing about her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe. Follow me on my official Twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you!" Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is basking in the success of her latest web show Nishabdham where she starred opposite R. Madhavan.

