Did You Know Anushka Shetty Was Set To Make Bollywood Debut But The Film Was Shelved?

Anushka Shetty was loved for her portrayal of Devasena in Baahubali and thus several offers flocked her way after the release of the film. The actor managed to garner huge praise from fans as well as critics for her strong and empowering role as Devasena. The actor was also expected to be cast in a Bollywood film. Filmmaker E Niwas was the one supposed to make the film, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

Anushka Shetty was all set to make her Bollywood debut

Also Read | Anushka Shetty And Vijay Devarakonda All Set To Join Hands For New Project: Reports

However, the film never got made and was eventually shelved. Thus, Anushka Shetty never got to mark her Bollywood debut so far and her fans in Bollywood would eventually go on to wait for a bit longer. The film was supposedly being made back in 2017. E Niwas had already roped in Anushka Shetty for a role in the movie; however, the project kept getting postponed until it was finally shelved.

Also Read | 'Nishabdam' Actor Anushka Shetty Denies Playing Sita In Prabhas Starrer 'Adipurush'

Speaking to the portal, E Niwas said that the movie would not be happening any time further. He mentioned that certain requirements in the film were not being met and therefore the film kept getting postponed. He also revealed that the film suffered a number of problems when it came to issues regarding the budget. He said that the problems could not be worked out together and therefore the makers eventually decided to shelve the film.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty Opens Up About Her Viral Wedding Picture With Prabhas; Read Here

Speaking about Anushka Shetty, he complimented her by saying that she garnered tremendous fame for her Baahubali series. He also mentioned that he was fairly impressed by her work and she deserved all the appreciation that she was getting. Further, he added that he still wished to work with her someday in the future. Having said that, E Niwas also pointed out that as much as he would like to, the film he was shooting with her won’t see the light of day.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty Extends Gratitude As 'Rudhramadevi' Clocks 5, Calls It 'special' Journey

Regardless of this, Anushka Shetty still went on to star in blockbuster films later on during that year. One of her films that garnered massive attraction was the movie Bhagmati which was a thriller. The film got tremendously popular and fans praised Anushka Shetty for perfecting the horror genre effortlessly with that film. In 2020, she was seen working on the film Nishabdham for which she was tremendously praised. The compelling story and the gripping narrative were some elements that were loved by the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.