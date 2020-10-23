Prabhas Rings In 41st Birthday; See How Anushka Shetty Wished Him On Instagram

Anushka Shetty is one of the most promising actors in the south film industry. She has worked with Prabhas in one of the huge box office hits Baahubali. She starred alongside Prabhas, who essayed the titular role of Baahubali in the film. Recently, Anushka Shetty sent birthday wishes to Prabhas via an Instagram post.

Here is what Anushka Shetty posted on her social media for Prabhas

Actor Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram to wish her Baahubali co-star Prabhas a happy birthday. Anushka fondly called Prabhas ‘Pupsu’ in her caption. She posted a video of the motion poster of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Radhe Shyam and wished him in the caption. Anushka Shetty’s caption read, “Happy happy happy happy pupsu ..totally love the feel and look of Radhe Shyam ....🥰looking forward 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉UV creations 😊 , Radha Krishna Garu, Pooja, cast and crew ...all the very best 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉”.

Prabhas is going to star opposite Pooja Hegde in the movie titled Radhe Shyam. The romantic movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Radhe Shyam will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Anushka Shetty is extremely excited for Prabhs’ Radhe Shyam as she had also posted the first poster on her social media.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s chemistry was widely loved by the viewers of the movie Baahubali. The film went to be one of the highest-grossing movies. Anushka Shetty has also worked in many hit Tamil and Telugu language films. She delivered stellar performances in Vedam, Deiva Thirumagal, Irandaam Ulagam and Lingaa. She was last seen in Nishabdham, which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Prabhas has a huge fan following across the country for his versatility charm. The actor has worked in Eswar, Yogi, Mr Perfect and Action Jackson. He was last seen in the Hindi movie Saaho which also grossed well at the box office. He is now going to star in Radhe Shyam. Prabhas has won many awards and accolades for his performances.

Image courtesy- @anushkashettyofficial Instagram

