Anushka Shetty's Films Where She Played A Strong-willed Lass, Ready To Take On The World

Anushka Shetty predominantly works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is considered as one of the highest-paid actors of the South Indian film industry. The actor has received several accolades for her performances and is often referred to as the Lady Superstar of South. Anushka Shetty is mostly known for her women-oriented roles in different movies. Take a look at some of Anushka Shetty’s women-centric films which you could watch over the weekend.

Anushka Shetty's women-centric films

Baahubali

Anushka Shetty was critically acclaimed for her performance in the Baahubali series. She essayed the role of Devasena in this film, who was Mahendra Baahubali’s biological mother. The epic action film also stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Tamannah along with Anushka Shetty. The film follows the story of a young man who falls in love with a woman and while trying to woo her, he comes to know about his family’s past and legacy.

Size Zero

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film Size Zero starred Arya, Anushka Shetty and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. The Telugu language romantic-comedy film is another of Anushka Shetty’s critically acclaimed films. She played the role of a strong over-weight woman who takes up a challenge to shut down a weight-loss clinic.

Arundati

Arundati is another women-centric film starring Anushka Shetty. The film also starred Sonu Sood, Arjan Bajwa, Sayaji Shinde, Manorama, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Bhanu Chander, and Subhashini in supporting roles. Directed by Kodi Ramakrishna, the film followed the story of a young woman who visits her grandmother and realises she looks like her great grandmother. She then gets possessed by her great-grandmother to fight a magician who wants to kill her.

Vedam

Starring Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manoj Manchu, Manoj Bajpayee, Saranya Ponvannan, Deeksha Seth, Lekha Washington, and Siya Gautham, Vedam is an anthology drama film. The film follows the story of five people whose lives are entangled with each other when they fall prey to a terrorist attack in a hospital.

Panchakshari

Panchakshari follows the story of a woman named Vaishnavi, who dies after a goddess writes her prophecy. Vaishnavi’s daughter is shattered with the truth while her husband finds a woman who looks exactly like her, in another city. Directed by Samudra V., the film stars Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

