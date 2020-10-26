As Asin Of 'Ghajini' Fame Turns 35, Here's A Look At Her Pictures That Spell Beauty

Asin Thottumkal, popularly known as Asin, rose to fame with her role in the Bollywood blockbuster- Ghajini. The movie became the first Bollywood flick to reportedly collect more than Rs 1 billion at the box-office. Having created a niche in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry, she is fondly called the 'Queen of Kollywood' amongst fans.

The award-winning actor decided to quit the film industry to concentrate on her personal life soon after her marriage to business tycoon Rahul Sharma. A year after her marriage, she gave birth to daughter Arin, on October 24, 2017. As Asin turns 35 today, October 26, here's a look at some of her stunning pictures.

A look at some of Asin's exquisite photos

In her latest post, she was seen celebrating 15 years of Ghajini. She captioned it as, "15 years if Ghajini (Tamil). This one will always be special. Sending love to each and every one of the cast & crew and Thank you all for all the love. #15yearsofghajini #kalpana". The picture is simply a still from the film that's a close-up shot and has her flashing her wide smile. She opted for minimal make-up with open hair.

Here, Asin looked gorgeous wearing a traditional off-white dress with a small bindi. The outfit is a saree adorned with embellishments, which she complimented with long earrings, red lip shade and middle-parted open hair. Her fans complimented her beauty in comments.

This is a post uploaded by the star back in April 2016. The picture here sees Asin donning an intense look with a faded smile for the camera. With a monochrome outfit, she went for perfectly lined eyes and dark red lipstick.

In May 2016, Asin put up a picture that has her turning towards the camera. The actor is seen in a maangtika made of flowers, a simple pair of earrings and pink lipstick. The picture is a pretty stunning candid shot of the star.

The picture has Asin posing while striking a smile for the camera. She is seen in a white outfit, which is partly visible in the picture. She completely ditched accessories and went for nude lip shade.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has starred in several blockbuster films like Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan, and others that are under her belt. She last graced the silver screen with All is Well, directed by Umesh Shukla.

Promo source: Asin's Instagram

