Where Is Asin Thottumkal? Here's What 'Ghaijni' Actor Is Up To

Former actor Asin Thottumkal began her acting venture with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka back in 2001. After getting her breakthrough, the actor fiercely forayed in the South Indian Film industry garnering appreciation from fans and critics alike. However, soon after her wedding, the actor announced that she has quit the showbiz industry to concentrate more on her personal life. Here’s everything that you need to know about Asin’s whereabouts.

ALSO READ| Chiranjeevi Sarja's Brother-in-law Dhruva Welcomes Nephew, Expresses 'immense Pleasure'

Where is Asin Thottumkal?

Post acting in a dozen Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, Asin moved on to enter Bollywood and kick-started her career alongside superstar Aamir Khan in Ghajini. The movie was a massive hit at the box-office which proved to be a boon of her. In her career that spans across eight years, Asin appeared in several hit movies like Ready, Houseful 2 and more.

ALSO READ| Aamir Khan’s Pune Touchdown Makes Fans Recall Ghajini's Sanjay Singhania, See Post

In 2016, she tied the knots with business tycoon Rahul Sharma in a Christian wedding which was followed by a Hindu ceremony. Soon after her getting hitched, Asin took to Instagram, to announce that she has decided to quit the Showbiz industry to concentrate on her personal life. In the post, Asin wrote.

For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I'm once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements. Request people to stop making assumptions about my assignments and work as I'm not doing that at this stage. Had made this announcement before the wedding itself.

ALSO READ| Suriya's 'Ghajini' Completes 15 Years; Fans Celebrate With #Suriya Trending On Twitter

The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Arin back in October 2017. Even after quitting the showbiz life, Asin yet stays relevant with her endearing social media posts. She aptly knows how to stay connected with her fan army. Be it by celebrating Onam or sharing adorable photos of baby Arin, the former actor gives fans a sneak peek into her life quite often. In her recent post, she was seen celebrating 15 years of Ghajini.

15 years of Ghajini (Tamil)

This one will always be special 😊 Sending love to each and everyone of the cast & crew and Thank you all for all the love #15yearsofghajini #kalpana

ALSO READ| Asin Thottumkal Celebrates 15 Years Of Tamil 'Ghajini', Thanks Fans For Their Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.