Chiranjeevi Sarja's Brother-in-law Dhruva Welcomes Nephew, Expresses 'immense Pleasure'

Meghana Raj, the wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja welcomed a healthy baby boy in her life on Thursday, October 22 at a hospital in Bengaluru. The photos of the toddler have created a tremendous buzz online. It spread like a wildfire leaving Chirajeevi’s fans rejoiced. The brother-in-law of the actor Dhruva Sarja posed with the baby smiling brightly and while interacting with Pinkvilla he also expressed his happiness.

Dhruva Sarja expresses immense pleasure

As reported by the portal, Dhruva felt extremely thrilled and has expressed immense pleasure upon welcoming a healthy baby boy in their world. In his statement, he also mentioned that the mother and baby are doing just fine and he thanked Lord Hanuman for showering this happiness in their life. In the photos that have been doing the rounds, Dhruva was seen holding his nephew.

ALSO READ| Chiranjeevi Sarja's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz If You're An Ardent Fan Of Late Actor

Talking about the same, he said that holding the baby made him feel that his brother is back again. The feeling for him was ‘unparalleled’ and Dhruva was unable to find words to express it enough. The stills of him holding Chiranjeevi’s son has gone viral on the internet. The fact that left fans go gaga was that he stood next to a silver cradle which is worth Rs. 10 lakh as per Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ| On Chiranjeevi Sarja's Birth Anniversary, Meghana Raj Says Her Love Will Be 'forever'

About Chiranjeevi Sarja

Hailing from a family of actors, Chiranjeevi Sarja was predominantly popular for his stints in the Kannada film industry. In his stellar career that spans across 11 years, he played distinct roles onscreen leaving fans impressed. Unfortunately, in the month of June, this year, the actor reportedly suffered convulsions and complained of breathlessness.

ALSO READ| Dhruva Sarja Gifts A Silver Crib To Meghana's And Chiranjeevi Sarja's Baby; See Photos

A day after that, he developed inflicting chest pain and collapsed. Post this, he was taken to a private hospital in an unresponsive state, where the doctors declared him dead citing cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Now, with his wife giving birth to a baby boy has made fans extremely happy. The Sarja family has received several congratulatory messages from the acquaintances of the industry. Loyal fans of Chiranjeevi, feel that their favourite actor has returned again.

ALSO READ| Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja And Partner Meghana Raj Blessed With Baby Boy; Pics Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.