Asin Celebrates 15 Years Of Tamil 'Ghajini', Thanks Fans For Their Love

Bollywood actor Asin often treats her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a throwback picture through her official Instagram handle. The actor celebrated fifteen years of her hit Tamil flick Ghajini with a message on the photo-sharing platform. Check out Asin’s recent post about the action thriller movie on Instagram:

Asin celebrates 15 years of hit Tamil flick Ghajini

Asin took to Instagram and shared a series of old pictures of herself through her official handle on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. She celebrated the 15th anniversary of the release of Tamil hit movie Ghajini with throwback snaps. In the first photo, Asin’s portrait shot features the actor giving a smile for the capture. She has donned a formal shirt and kept her straightened loose for a complete look. In the second picture of the series, Asin has created a collage of her old and similar photos from Ghajini.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Asin wrote about celebrating fifteen years of Ghajini. She also expressed gratitude to the team for their love and support. The actor penned, “15 years of Ghajini (Tamil). This one will always be special ðŸ˜Š. Sending love to each and every one of the cast & crew and Thank you all for all the love.” Alongside the caption, she added relevant hashtags such as 15 Years of Ghajini and her character’s name Kalpana. Check out Asin’s recent Instagram post:

Response to Asin's Instagram post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Asin garnered more than 41, 000 likes and 650 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses to the picture. Many among them wrote how much they missed seeing Asin on the screen. Meanwhile, various other people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, sparkle, hearts, roses, and kisses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Asin’s recent Instagram post:

