As Bipasha Basu Celebrates Her Birthday On January 7, Try This B'day Special Trivia quiz

Bipasha Basu's birthday falls on January 7. On the account of her birthday, try out this fun Bipasha Basu's quiz to see how much you know about the Raaz actor. The questions are completely based on Bipasha Basu's movies and her trivia questions. Try out the quiz yourself.

ALSO READ| Prithviraj Shares A Dashing Pic With Superstar Mohanlal; Quotes Famous 'Lucifer' Dialogue

Bipasha Basu's birthday special trivia quiz

1. In the filming of which movie did Bipasha Basu meet her now-husband Karan Singh Grover?

Hate Story

Alone

Murder

Raaz

2. Which actor was Bipasha Basu not linked up with romantically?

John Abraham

Dino Morea

Emraan Hashmi

Cristiano Ronaldo

ALSO READ| DYK This Oscar-winning Actor Auditioned For The Role Of Jack In 'Titanic'? Read More

3. Which of these movies does not feature Bipasha Basu and John Abraham?

Race 2

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

Aetbaar

Dhoom 2

4. Which of these horror movies did not feature Bipasha Basu?

Alone

Raaz

Raaz 3D

Bhoot

5. Which of these Bollywood films was the debut of Bipasha Basu?

Raaz

Ankhen

Ajnabee

Jism

6. Which one of these web series was a debut for Bipasha in the year 2020?

Alone

Dangerous

Dangerous Ishq

Ragini MMS

7. Which of these Vikram Bhatt movies does not feature Bipasha Basu?

Madhosh

Aetbaar

Raaz 3

Creature 3D

Bipasha Basu's trivia quiz answers

1. Alone - Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover met during the filming of Alone in 2015 and then got hitched in 2016.

2. Emraan Hashmi - Apart from Emraan, Bipasha was romantically linked to Dino Morea and John Abraham in the past, while she was rumoured kinked with Portugal footballer Christiano Ronaldo.

3. Dhoom 2 - Apart from Dhoom 2, Race 2, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Aetbaar featured John Abraham and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles.

4. Bhoot - Bipasha has featured in many successful horror films, however, out of Raaz, Raaz 3D and Alone, the movie Bhoot featured Urmila Matondkar in the lead role.

5. Ajnabee - Bipasha Basu made her debut into Bollywood featuring in the film Ajnabee, in a supporting role as Sonia. She even got an award for her role in the film as a supporting actor.

6. Dangerous - Dangerous was the first web series that featured Bipasha Basu alongside her husband Karan Singh Grover. The web series was Bipasha's debut into the world of web series.

7. Madhosh - Director-producer Vikram Bhatt has directed several of Bipasha Basu movies, while his film Madhosh didn't feature Bipasha basu.

ALSO READ| Hilary Duff Reveals She Got Eye Infection After Getting Too Many 'COVID-19 Tests At Work'

ALSO READ| Ali Abbas Zafar Spills Beans About Marriage With Alicia, Says 'pursued Her For 2 Years'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.