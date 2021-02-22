As Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards Sushant Singh Rajput Posthumously, Kin Grateful

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival took place in Mumbai on Feburary 20, and in it, Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded Best Actor (critics) posthumously for his contribution to Indian cinema. On Monday, Sushant's brother-in-law took to Twitter and thanked the film festival for recognizing Sushant's work. Vishal Kirti is the brother-in-law of the late actor.

Came across this. @itsSSR posthumously awarded Best Actor- critics at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. @Dpiff_official . Thanks for recognizing his work and contribution. pic.twitter.com/PXkmqDx8wg — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) February 21, 2021

Sushant Singh passed away last year and his last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari's hit friendship drama Chhichhore which was released in 2019. His last post-demise film Dil Bechara was released online after he passed away. Last month, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Sushant's birthday announced a physics scholarship of $35,000 in his honour. She posted two tweets announcing this scholarship which was appreciated by fans. Sushant Singh Rajput was himself a national science Olympiad winner and even went to an Engineering college before dropping out to become an actor

I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/nW3Rm6JERR — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 20, 2021

A few days back Shweta uploaded a heartfelt Instagram post captioning 'Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back... it has been 8 months...haven’t seen you or heard from you.... Please, come back!!'

Shweta often posts about her brother Sushant on social media, and recently she also posted a handwritten note of Sushant where he talks about the meaning of life.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival also announced Sushant Singh's win on their Instagram handle.

New edition & winners

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival was held in Mumbai on Saturday honouring the best in film, television, music and the new addition - the 'OTT' category. Akshay Kumar won the best actor for his performance in horror-comedy Laxmii Bomb and his co-star Kiara Advani won an award for Netflix film Guilty. Director Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 won the best series in the OTT category.

