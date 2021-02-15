Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu gets relief from Bombay HC, no reprieve for Priyanka

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu got relief from the Bombay High Court, but there was no reprieve for her sister Priyanka in a case on the quashing of a First Information Report against them. As per reports, the High Court noted that a case was found against Priyanka and ordered that the investigation be continued. The order was passed by a bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik.

Case on quashing of FIR against Sushant's sisters

The Bombay High Court had reserved its verdict in the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, seeking the quashing of a First Information Report registered against them on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint. The HC judge also had heartwarming words for the late actor, and stated that from his face, he looked a ‘good human being.’

"Whatever the case...from Sushant Singh Rajput''s face one could make out that he was innocent and sober...and a good human being," Justice Shinde said while reserving the verdict, reported PTI. "Everybody liked him especially in that M S Dhoni film," he continued.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh have sought the dismissal of the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police on September 7. Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the FIR registered by Sushant’s family over his death, alleged that they had fabricated prescriptions of medicines for Sushant's anxiety issue.

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh at that time had cited Telemedicine Practice guidelines to state that a doctor could prescribe medicines after online consultation. He argued that even if the prescription was obtained, there was no evidence to suggest that he indeed consumed the medicines.

This was contested by senior lawyer Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the Mumbai police, who stated that no online prescription had been obtained, and that a Whatsapp conversation between Sushant and Priyanka proved it. A Delhi-based doctor is also among the accused in the FIR.

Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.

